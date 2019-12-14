Listen Live Sports

Johnson scores 20, No. 24 Michigan women rout Appy St 62-35

December 14, 2019 11:42 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and No. 24 Michigan rolled to a 62-35 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Johnson opened and closed the game-opening 10-0 run with 3-pointers and had four of the next six points to close the first quarter for a 16-9 lead. Her 10 points in the first quarter matched her game average.

Naz Hillmon added 11 points and Emily Kiser 10 as the Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games.

The Mountaineers (2-6), who got 11 points from Haile McDonald, shot 21% in the first half, going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They finished 1 of 17, shooting 29.5%. McDonald went 5 of 6 overall; her teammates combined to go 8 of 38.

Michigan shot 44% despite making just 3 of 18 from 3-point range. The Wolverines had a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

The only other time the two teams met was in 1992 at a holiday tournament with the Mountaineers winning.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

