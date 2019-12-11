Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones carries Nicholls St. over Carver College 118-44

December 11, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones made 10 of 13 shots and scored 21 points to lead six Colonels in double-figure scoring as Nicholls State routed Carver College 118-44 on Wednesday night.

Warith Alatishe scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and Brandon Moore Jr. scored 14 with 10 boards for the Colonels (6-4), who never trailed in winning their fourth straight.

Tyrease Terrell scored 13 points, Dexter McClanahan added 11 and Kevin Johnson made five steals for Nicholls State.

The Colonels posted a season-high 61 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Cougars’ 26.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Nicholls State opponent this season.

Advertisement

Johnny Lutula scored 13 points for the Cougars (1-7), a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nicholls State plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein