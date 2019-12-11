Jones carries Nicholls St. over Carver College 118-44

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones made 10 of 13 shots and scored 21 points to lead six Colonels in double-figure scoring as Nicholls State routed Carver College 118-44 on Wednesday night.

Warith Alatishe scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and Brandon Moore Jr. scored 14 with 10 boards for the Colonels (6-4), who never trailed in winning their fourth straight.

Tyrease Terrell scored 13 points, Dexter McClanahan added 11 and Kevin Johnson made five steals for Nicholls State.

The Colonels posted a season-high 61 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Cougars’ 26.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Nicholls State opponent this season.

Johnny Lutula scored 13 points for the Cougars (1-7), a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Nicholls State plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

