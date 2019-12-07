Listen Live Sports

Jones carries Wofford over Gardner-Webb 81-77

December 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Messiah Jones had 18 points, Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy scored 16 each, and Wofford edged Gardner-Webb 81-77 on Saturday night.

Trevor Stumpe added 14 points for Wofford (5-4).

The Terriers led the entire second half but their eight-point lead was cut to one with 4:50 remaining. They pushed their lead back to six and were still leading by six before Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 16 seconds remaining. After Hollowell made one of two free throws for a four-point Wofford lead, Jose Perez and Terry missed 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb and the clock ran out.

Eric Jamison Jr. tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6). Perez added 14 points and Ludovic Dufeal scored 12.

Wofford faces North Greenville at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

