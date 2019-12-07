Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones hits 32, Coastal Carolina slips past Winthrop 92-88

December 7, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — DeVante Jones, who tied his career-best with 32 points, drained a trey and followed with a layup late to lift Coastal Carolina to an 92-88 victory over Winthrop on Saturday night.

Coastal Carolina had trailed for most of the contest before Keishawn Brewton nailed a 3-pointer to go out front 84-82 with 1:54 remaining in the game. Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson reclaimed the advantage with a trey. Jones answered with a 3 for an 87-85 lead with 1:46 remaining before Winthrop took the lead again after Chandler Vaudrin’s 3-pointer with :56 left. Jones followed with the layup that gave the Chanticleers the lead for good with :42 remaining.

Jones was 9 of 16 from the floor and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line while dishing out seven assists. Brewton totaled 23 points for Coastal Carolina (6-4).

Ferguson posted a career-best 32 points for Winthrop (4-5).

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia