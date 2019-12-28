Listen Live Sports

Jones scores 21 to lead No. 5 Stanford past Aggies, 67-55

December 28, 2019 6:55 pm
 
1 min read
      

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds to help No. 5 Stanford beat UC Davis 67-55 on Saturday and avoid an upset.

Lexie Hull hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points for Stanford (11-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season. Nadia Fingall added 11 points.

Evanne Turner scored 15 points to lead the Aggies (4-8), who lost their 14th straight to the Cardinal. Katie Toole added 13 points and Mackenzie Trpcic had 10.

Stanford ended the third quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 46-41 edge into the fourth. Jones scored five points, including a driving layup with 26 seconds left in the third.

Anna Wilson’s layup gave Stanford a 17-7 advantage midway through the first quarter.

The Aggies outscored the Cardinal 21-5 over the next 8:41 to open a 28-22 lead and carry a 32-30 edge into halftime.

Turner sparked the run with three consecutive 3-pointers over the final 1:34 of the first quarter.

THE BIG PICTURE

UC Davis: Toole scored 50 points total in 23 games a year ago. This year she’s reached double figures in all 12 games and ranks third in the Big West Conference with a 16.4 scoring average.

Stanford: The Cardinal dropped to No. 5 in the rankings after losing to then unranked Texas and are one of three Pac-12 teams among the top five. … Hull, Stanford’s leading scorer, was in foul trouble most of the game and was called for her fourth personal midway through the third quarter.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: Hosts William Jessup on Wednesday.

Stanford: Hosts Washington State in its Pac-12 Conference opener on Friday.

