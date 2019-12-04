Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones scores 23 to carry Radford over James Madison 94-71

December 4, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones had 23 points and 10 assists as Radford rolled past James Madison 94-71 on Wednesday night.

Leroy Butts IV had 19 points and eight rebounds for Radford (3-4). Donald Hicks added 12 points. Devine Eke had 11 points for the home team.

Matt Lewis had 18 points for the Dukes (5-4). Michael Christmas added 17 points. Dwight Wilson had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Darius Banks, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Dukes, scored only 5 points. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

Advertisement

Radford takes on UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. James Madison plays Charleston Southern at home next Monday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified