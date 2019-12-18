Listen Live Sports

Jordan scores 26 to lift Buffalo past Canisius 82-73

December 18, 2019 10:18 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Davonta Jordan had a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Buffalo topped Canisius 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 14 points for Buffalo (7-4). Jeenathan Williams added 12 points. Josh Mballa had 11 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Jayvon Graves, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bulls, had only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

Scott Hitchon scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Griffins (5-5). Majesty Brandon added 14 points and six rebounds. Malik Johnson had 11 points and 10 assists.

Buffalo plays Niagara at home on Saturday. Canisius plays Siena on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

