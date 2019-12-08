Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jungk wins World Cup men’s skeleton season-opening race

December 8, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Axel Jungk opened the men’s skeleton World Cup season with a narrow victory Sunday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Jungk finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.32 seconds for his second career World Cup victory. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.44 and Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov took third in 1:47.71.

Jungk was second after the first heat. Germany’s Felix Keisinger was the midway-point leader, but he posted only the 11th-fastest time in the second heat and settled for a fifth-place overall finish.

Austin Florian was the top U.S. finisher, placing 14th. Alex Ivanov was 18th and Andrew Blaser placed 23rd.

Advertisement

The World Cup skeleton season resumes next weekend, back in Lake Placid.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia