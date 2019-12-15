Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

December 15, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Denver 0 3 0 0 3
Kansas City 6 9 8 0 23

First Quarter

KC_Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 9:42.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 23, 12:57.

KC_FG Butker 24, 6:24.

Den_FG McManus 32, 1:56.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Watkins pass from Mahomes), 9:45.

A_73,257.

Den KC
First downs 15 27
Total Net Yards 251 419
Rushes-yards 15-52 25-92
Passing 199 327
Punt Returns 1-8 2–2
Kickoff Returns 2-50 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-40-1 27-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 3-13
Punts 4-42.8 2-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-72 5-45
Time of Possession 26:27 33:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 7-32, Freeman 5-12, Booker 1-5, Lock 2-3. Kansas City, Thompson 8-38, Ware 7-26, McCoy 6-16, Mahomes 3-11, Hill 1-1.

PASSING_Denver, Lock 18-40-1-208. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-34-1-340.

RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 4-79, Freeman 4-14, Patrick 3-26, Fant 2-56, Beck 2-13, Hamilton 2-13, Fumagalli 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 11-142, Hill 5-67, Watkins 3-49, Bell 2-41, Robinson 2-21, Ware 2-9, Hardman 1-10, Thompson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

