Kansas City 23, Denver 3

|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|8
|0
|—
|23
First Quarter
KC_Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 9:42.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 23, 12:57.
KC_FG Butker 24, 6:24.
Den_FG McManus 32, 1:56.
KC_FG Butker 44, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Watkins pass from Mahomes), 9:45.
A_73,257.
___
|
|Den
|KC
|First downs
|15
|27
|Total Net Yards
|251
|419
|Rushes-yards
|15-52
|25-92
|Passing
|199
|327
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2–2
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-40-1
|27-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-13
|Punts
|4-42.8
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-72
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|26:27
|33:33
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 7-32, Freeman 5-12, Booker 1-5, Lock 2-3. Kansas City, Thompson 8-38, Ware 7-26, McCoy 6-16, Mahomes 3-11, Hill 1-1.
PASSING_Denver, Lock 18-40-1-208. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-34-1-340.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 4-79, Freeman 4-14, Patrick 3-26, Fant 2-56, Beck 2-13, Hamilton 2-13, Fumagalli 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 11-142, Hill 5-67, Watkins 3-49, Bell 2-41, Robinson 2-21, Ware 2-9, Hardman 1-10, Thompson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
