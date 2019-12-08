Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 23, New England 16

December 8, 2019 7:47 pm
 
Kansas City 3 17 3 0 23
New England 7 0 6 3 16

First Quarter

NE_Edelman 37 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:34.

KC_FG Butker 48, 7:12.

Second Quarter

KC_Hardman 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:04.

KC_Kelce 4 run (Butker kick), 9:33.

KC_FG Butker 31, :59.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 41, 8:46.

NE_Bolden 10 run (run failed), 4:23.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 29, 11:42.

A_65,878.

KC NE
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 346 278
Rushes-yards 29-75 22-94
Passing 271 184
Punt Returns 3-20 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-73 5-97
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 20-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-12 3-20
Punts 4-32.8 4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-136 5-25
Time of Possession 34:21 25:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-39, Ware 5-11, Hill 2-8, Thompson 4-7, Mahomes 6-6, Kelce 1-4. New England, White 6-33, Brady 2-20, Burkhead 7-15, Bolden 1-10, Edelman 1-8, Michel 5-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 26-40-1-283. New England, Brady 19-36-1-169, White 1-1-0-35.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-66, Hill 6-62, Watkins 4-50, Thompson 4-36, Hardman 1-48, Pringle 1-14, Robinson 1-12, McCoy 1-4, Ware 1-(minus 9). New England, Edelman 8-95, White 5-27, LaCosse 2-14, Meyers 1-35, Sanu 1-13, Harry 1-12, Watson 1-7, Michel 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 41.

