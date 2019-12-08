Kansas City 23, New England 16

|Kansas City
|3
|17
|3
|0
|—
|23
|New England
|7
|0
|6
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
NE_Edelman 37 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:34.
KC_FG Butker 48, 7:12.
Second Quarter
KC_Hardman 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:04.
KC_Kelce 4 run (Butker kick), 9:33.
KC_FG Butker 31, :59.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 41, 8:46.
NE_Bolden 10 run (run failed), 4:23.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 29, 11:42.
A_65,878.
___
|
|KC
|NE
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|346
|278
|Rushes-yards
|29-75
|22-94
|Passing
|271
|184
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-73
|5-97
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|20-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|3-20
|Punts
|4-32.8
|4-41.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-136
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|34:21
|25:39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-39, Ware 5-11, Hill 2-8, Thompson 4-7, Mahomes 6-6, Kelce 1-4. New England, White 6-33, Brady 2-20, Burkhead 7-15, Bolden 1-10, Edelman 1-8, Michel 5-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 26-40-1-283. New England, Brady 19-36-1-169, White 1-1-0-35.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-66, Hill 6-62, Watkins 4-50, Thompson 4-36, Hardman 1-48, Pringle 1-14, Robinson 1-12, McCoy 1-4, Ware 1-(minus 9). New England, Edelman 8-95, White 5-27, LaCosse 2-14, Meyers 1-35, Sanu 1-13, Harry 1-12, Watson 1-7, Michel 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 41.
