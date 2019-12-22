Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

December 22, 2019 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City 7 10 0 9 26
Chicago 0 0 3 0 3

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 56, 11:41.

KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 46, :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC_D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.

KC_FG Butker 32, 1:40.

A_62,213.

___

KC Chi
First downs 25 18
Total Net Yards 350 234
Rushes-yards 29-106 22-101
Passing 244 133
Punt Returns 2-10 2-18
Kickoff Returns 2-57 2-37
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 18-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-24
Punts 2-46.5 3-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-71 7-50
Time of Possession 33:24 26:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS hold Change of Responsibility ceremony

Today in History

2006: Former President Gerald Ford dies at age 93