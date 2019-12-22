Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

|Kansas City
|7
|10
|0
|9
|—
|26
|Chicago
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
KC_Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 56, 11:41.
KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Pineiro 46, :00.
Fourth Quarter
KC_D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.
KC_FG Butker 32, 1:40.
A_62,213.
___
|
|KC
|Chi
|First downs
|25
|18
|Total Net Yards
|350
|234
|Rushes-yards
|29-106
|22-101
|Passing
|244
|133
|Punt Returns
|2-10
|2-18
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|2-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|18-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-24
|Punts
|2-46.5
|3-46.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-71
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|33:24
|26:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.