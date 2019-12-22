Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

Kansas City 7 10 0 9 — 26 Chicago 0 0 3 0 — 3

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 56, 11:41.

KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 46, :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC_D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.

KC_FG Butker 32, 1:40.

A_62,213.

___

KC Chi First downs 25 18 Total Net Yards 350 234 Rushes-yards 29-106 22-101 Passing 244 133 Punt Returns 2-10 2-18 Kickoff Returns 2-57 2-37 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 18-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-24 Punts 2-46.5 3-46.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-71 7-50 Time of Possession 33:24 26:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

