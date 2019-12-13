Correction: Community College-Heat Stroke Death story

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — In a Dec. 12, 2019, story about developments following the heatstroke death of a football player at Garden City Community College in Kansas, The Associated Press erroneously identified Randy Aliment as an attorney for the college. He is not an attorney for the school, but its board of trustees hired him to do an independent report on the death.

