The Associated Press
 
Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist 96-68

December 18, 2019 10:34 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Houston Baptist 96-68 in a Southland Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Kevon Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 1-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels added 13 points and four blocks. Roti Ware had seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

Ian DuBose had 14 points for the Huskies (0-9, 0-1). Noah Thomasson added 10 points. Myles Pierre had 10 points and six assists but committed eight turnovers. Jalon Gates, the Huskies’ leading scorer at 18 points per game, had only 5 points.

Stephen F. Austin plays at McNeese State on Saturday. Houston Baptist has a nonconference game at New Mexico on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

