Kent State goes up against Detroit

Detroit (1-5) vs. Kent State (6-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays visit to Kent State in a non-conference matchup. Detroit fell 91-81 at Ohio in its last outing. Kent State is coming off a 77-53 win at home against Stetson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Danny Pippen, Antonio Williams, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has directly created 64 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Davis has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has dropped its last four road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 84.5 points during those contests. Kent State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 59.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Kent State has an assist on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Detroit has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

