Kent State plays Miss. St.

Kent State (10-2) vs. Mississippi State (8-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State squares off against Kent State in a non-conference matchup. Kent State won 103-64 at home against Hampton on Dec. 12, while Mississippi State is coming off of a 58-52 loss in Jackson to New Mexico State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry has averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 16.1 points and 4.4 assists. For the Golden Flashes, Danny Pippen has averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Troy Simons has put up 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 34.6 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Golden Flashes are 9-0 when recording at least nine offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) across its previous three games while Kent State has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Kent State offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 23.4 percent of all Mississippi State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bulldogs are ranked 334th, nationally).

