The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden will enter NFL draft after Belk Bowl

December 9, 2019 5:18 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden says on Twitter that “now is the time” to enter the NFL draft and noting he will make that move after the Wildcats face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

Bowden, who was named Monday to The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference first team as an all-purpose player, thanked Wildcats coaches, teammates and fans in a 1-minute, 45-second video of highlights posted on his verified Twitter account. A Kentucky football spokeswoman confirmed that Bowden will declare for the draft.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior began the year at wide receiver and kick/punt returner before moving at midseason to quarterback because of injuries to two Kentucky starters. A former high school quarterback, Bowden rushed for a single-season school record 1,136 yards in seven games as the Wildcats QB and 1,235 overall with 11 touchdowns.

He also led Kentucky in receiving with 348 yards and a TD on 30 catches. The Youngstown, Ohio, native called Kentucky “his forever home” in the video and added, “it won’t be easy to leave that.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

