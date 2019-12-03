Listen Live Sports

Key carries Indiana State past North Dakota State 71-60

December 3, 2019 8:41 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 27 points as Indiana State got past North Dakota State 71-60 on Tuesday night.

Indiana State jumped out to a 20-4 lead as NDSU started the game by making just 1 of 20 shots and turning it over six times. Key outscored NDSU by himself in the first half with 17 points as Indiana State led 31-16.

Jordan Barnes and Cam Bacote each added 11 points for Indiana State (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Vinnie Shahid had 18 points for the Bison (5-4). Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bison shot just 22.2% in the half.

NDSU opened the second half on a 14-2 run to tie it at 33, and took its first lead of the game, 36-35, on Kreuser’s 3-pointer.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

