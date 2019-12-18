Listen Live Sports

Key unlocks foul line, Indiana St. downs Tennessee St. 78-72

December 18, 2019 10:26 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points as Indiana State got past Tennessee State 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Key made 18 of 22 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tre Williams had 12 points for Indiana State (6-4), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Barnes added five steals.

Indiana State led 40-34 at halftime. The first-half total was a season high for the Sycamores.

Emmanuel Egbuta had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Shakem Johnson added 11 points. Ravel Moody had 10 points.

Indiana State takes on Chicago State at home on Sunday. Tennessee State faces Blue Mountain College at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

