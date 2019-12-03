Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kings-Ducks Sum

December 3, 2019 1:11 am
 
Los Angeles 0 2 0—2
Anaheim 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Grant 7 (Rowney, Deslauriers), 5:14. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 10 (Rakell, Lindholm), 9:47 (pp).

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, MacDermid 2 (Lewis, Amadio), 6:01. 4, Anaheim, Rowney 5 (Lindholm, Del Zotto), 6:57. 5, Los Angeles, Prokhorkin 4 (Walker, Toffoli), 11:42.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Grant 8 (Getzlaf, Lindholm), 19:22.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-19-10_36. Anaheim 7-6-7_20.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Anaheim 1 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 4-5-1 (19 shots-16 saves). Anaheim, Miller 4-1-2 (36-34).

A_15,434 (17,174). T_2:28.

Referees_Marc Joannette, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brandon Gawryletz.

