The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kings-Flames Sums

December 8, 2019 12:44 am
 
Los Angeles 2 0 1—3
Calgary 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty), 11:09 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Doughty 6 (Kopitar, Brown), 14:43 (pp). 3, Calgary, Lucic 2 (D.Ryan, Backlund), 18:14 (pp). Penalties_Rieder, CGY, (interference), 11:03; Lizotte, LA, (hooking), 12:40; Backlund, CGY, (slashing), 14:30; Amadio, LA, (tripping), 16:48.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Rinaldo 1 (Rieder, Dube), 3:01. 5, Calgary, Monahan 8 (Gaudreau), 11:46. Penalties_Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 5:25; Clifford, LA, Major (fighting), 17:07; Rinaldo, CGY, Major (fighting), 17:07; Clifford, LA, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:07; Rinaldo, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:07.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Dube 3 (Lucic, D.Ryan), 1:29. 7, Los Angeles, Roy 3 (Lewis, Prokhorkin), 5:24. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (tripping), 9:06; Toffoli, LA, (tripping), 16:35.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-11-14_33. Calgary 12-10-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 2 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 4-6-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Calgary, Talbot 2-5-0 (33-30).

A_19,080 (19,289). T_2:27.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

