Kings-Hornets, Box

SACRAMENTO (102)

Barnes 6-17 1-1 14, Bjelica 4-11 2-2 12, Holmes 4-10 3-3 11, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Hield 4-12 0-0 11, Ariza 2-5 0-0 6, Bagley III 6-13 1-1 14, Fox 6-13 5-6 19, Bogdanovic 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 37-91 12-13 102.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 2-3 0-0 4, Zeller 6-13 5-9 17, Biyombo 4-7 2-2 10, Rozier 4-16 1-2 11, Graham 4-15 3-4 15, Co.Martin 3-4 0-1 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 2-2 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 16, Monk 9-12 3-4 23. Totals 39-81 19-27 110.

Sacramento 21 26 32 23—102 Charlotte 26 27 27 30—110

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-39 (Hield 3-7, Bogdanovic 2-4, Ariza 2-5, Fox 2-6, Bjelica 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Barnes 1-6, Joseph 0-1), Charlotte 13-30 (Graham 4-11, Williams 3-5, Monk 2-4, Rozier 2-5, Co.Martin 1-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 33 (Bagley III 7), Charlotte 51 (Biyombo 12). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 8), Charlotte 26 (Graham 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Charlotte 18. A_13,229 (19,077).

