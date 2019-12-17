Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Hornets, Box

December 17, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
      
SACRAMENTO (102)

Barnes 6-17 1-1 14, Bjelica 4-11 2-2 12, Holmes 4-10 3-3 11, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Hield 5-13 0-0 14, Ariza 2-5 0-0 6, Bagley III 6-13 1-1 14, Fox 6-13 5-6 19, Bogdanovic 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 38-92 12-13 102.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 2-3 0-0 4, Zeller 6-13 5-9 17, Biyombo 4-7 2-2 10, Rozier 4-16 1-2 11, Graham 4-15 3-4 15, Co.Martin 3-4 0-1 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 2-2 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 16, Monk 9-12 3-4 23. Totals 39-81 19-27 110.

Sacramento 21 26 32 23—102
Charlotte 26 27 27 30—110

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-40 (Hield 4-8, Bogdanovic 2-4, Ariza 2-5, Fox 2-6, Bjelica 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Barnes 1-6, Joseph 0-1), Charlotte 13-30 (Graham 4-11, Williams 3-5, Monk 2-4, Rozier 2-5, Co.Martin 1-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 33 (Bagley III 7), Charlotte 51 (Biyombo 12). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 8), Charlotte 26 (Graham 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Charlotte 18. A_13,229 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted