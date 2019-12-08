Listen Live Sports

Kings-Mavericks, Box

December 8, 2019 9:22 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (110)

Barnes 6-15 1-2 13, Bjelica 13-18 0-0 30, Holmes 6-8 0-0 12, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3, Hield 10-15 1-1 26, Ariza 3-9 2-3 10, Ferrell 2-6 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 3-9 3-3 10. Totals 44-85 9-11 110.

DALLAS (106)

Finney-Smith 5-9 0-0 13, Porzingis 6-12 0-0 13, Powell 2-3 2-2 6, Doncic 10-24 4-5 27, Hardaway Jr. 10-13 0-0 29, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kleber 1-5 1-1 3, Barea 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-86 7-8 106.

Sacramento 36 30 26 18—110
Dallas 27 19 32 28—106

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 5-6, Bjelica 4-7, Ariza 2-7, Joseph 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-4, Barnes 0-2, Ferrell 0-4), Dallas 17-44 (Hardaway Jr. 9-12, Finney-Smith 3-7, Doncic 3-12, Lee 1-1, Porzingis 1-4, Curry 0-1, Barea 0-2, Kleber 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 35 (Holmes 9), Dallas 40 (Finney-Smith, Porzingis 8). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Hield, Barnes 5), Dallas 24 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 16, Dallas 11. Technicals_Doncic. A_19,566 (19,200).

