Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Red Wings Sum

December 15, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles 1 2 1—4
Detroit 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Carter 10, 12:15.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 12 (Roy, Iafallo), 0:40. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 13 (Iafallo, Brown), 11:14.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Toffoli 9 (Amadio, Prokhorkin), 6:40. 5, Detroit, Zadina 2 (Mantha, Bowey), 9:51. 6, Detroit, Bowey 2 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 17:37.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-18-3_32. Detroit 7-7-10_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 5-6-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Comrie 0-2-0 (32-28).

A_18,540 (20,000). T_2:21.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment