Kings-Red Wings Sums

Los Angeles 1 2 1—4 Detroit 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Carter 10, 12:15. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Wagner (too many men on the ice), 0:44; Athanasiou, DET, (hooking), 9:35; Doughty, LA, (high sticking), 13:13; MacDermid, LA, (hooking), 16:38.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 12 (Roy, Iafallo), 0:40. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 13 (Brown, Iafallo), 11:14. Penalties_Biega, DET, (hooking), 2:13; Bowey, DET, (tripping), 4:49.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Toffoli 9 (Amadio, Prokhorkin), 6:40. 5, Detroit, Zadina 2 (Mantha, Bowey), 9:51. 6, Detroit, Bowey 2 (Bertuzzi, Hronek), 17:37. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-18-3_32. Detroit 7-7-10_24.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 5-6-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Comrie 0-2-0 (32-28).

A_18,540 (20,000). T_2:21.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Brian Murphy.

