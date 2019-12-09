Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Rockets, Box

December 9, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
SACRAMENTO (119)

Barnes 5-13 7-8 19, Bjelica 6-14 2-2 17, Holmes 4-7 8-8 16, Joseph 5-11 1-1 14, Hield 10-19 0-0 26, Ariza 3-8 0-0 8, Ferrell 2-5 1-2 6, Bogdanovic 5-11 0-1 13. Totals 40-88 19-22 119.

HOUSTON (118)

House Jr. 4-12 0-0 11, Tucker 4-10 0-0 10, Capela 5-6 3-6 13, Westbrook 13-17 6-7 34, Harden 8-19 8-8 27, Clark 3-6 2-2 11, Clemons 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 41-84 19-23 118.

Sacramento 32 27 35 25—119
Houston 28 36 29 25—118

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 20-45 (Hield 6-13, Joseph 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-6, Bjelica 3-7, Barnes 2-6, Ariza 2-6, Ferrell 1-2), Houston 17-50 (McLemore 4-13, Clark 3-5, Harden 3-10, House Jr. 3-10, Westbrook 2-4, Tucker 2-7, Clemons 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Barnes, Holmes 8), Houston 51 (Tucker 19). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Ariza 7), Houston 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Houston 20. Technicals_Sacramento coach Luke Walton. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon