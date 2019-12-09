Kings-Rockets, Box

SACRAMENTO (119)

Barnes 5-13 7-8 19, Bjelica 6-14 2-2 17, Holmes 4-7 8-8 16, Joseph 5-11 1-1 14, Hield 10-19 0-0 26, Ariza 3-8 0-0 8, Ferrell 2-5 1-2 6, Bogdanovic 5-11 0-1 13. Totals 40-88 19-22 119.

HOUSTON (118)

House Jr. 4-12 0-0 11, Tucker 4-10 0-0 10, Capela 5-6 3-6 13, Westbrook 13-17 6-7 34, Harden 8-19 8-8 27, Clark 3-6 2-2 11, Clemons 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 41-84 19-23 118.

Sacramento 32 27 35 25—119 Houston 28 36 29 25—118

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 20-45 (Hield 6-13, Joseph 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-6, Bjelica 3-7, Barnes 2-6, Ariza 2-6, Ferrell 1-2), Houston 17-50 (McLemore 4-13, Clark 3-5, Harden 3-10, House Jr. 3-10, Westbrook 2-4, Tucker 2-7, Clemons 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Barnes, Holmes 8), Houston 51 (Tucker 19). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Ariza 7), Houston 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Houston 20. Technicals_Sacramento coach Luke Walton. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.