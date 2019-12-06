Listen Live Sports

Kings-Spurs, Box

December 6, 2019 11:22 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (104)

Barnes 6-15 9-11 21, Bjelica 2-11 0-0 5, Holmes 6-9 1-2 13, Joseph 3-9 0-0 7, Hield 10-27 0-0 23, Ariza 3-5 0-0 9, Dedmon 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrell 6-11 5-5 17, Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 39-101 15-18 104.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 5-14 2-3 15, Aldridge 7-17 2-2 16, Gay 4-9 0-0 9, White 0-7 0-0 0, Forbes 4-8 0-0 9, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Poeltl 5-5 3-5 13, Mills 5-11 1-3 13, Murray 5-10 4-4 14, Walker IV 1-5 0-0 2, Belinelli 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 41-96 12-17 105.

Sacramento 17 25 30 28 4—104
San Antonio 21 31 17 31 5—105

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-34 (Ariza 3-5, Hield 3-11, Joseph 1-5, Bjelica 1-5, Bogdanovic 1-6, Dedmon 0-1, Ferrell 0-1), San Antonio 11-32 (Belinelli 3-4, DeRozan 3-5, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-2, Lyles 0-2, Walker IV 0-2, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 52 (Holmes 14), San Antonio 52 (Aldridge 13). Assists_Sacramento 19 (Barnes, Holmes 5), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, San Antonio 16. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

