Kings-Warriors, Box

December 15, 2019 10:58 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (100)

Barnes 5-11 4-4 15, Bjelica 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 4-5 1-2 9, Joseph 2-7 2-2 7, Hield 8-11 1-1 19, Ariza 2-2 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-13 2-3 17, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrell 0-1 1-1 1, James 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 9-11 3-3 25. Totals 38-63 14-16 100.

GOLDEN STATE (79)

Robinson III 3-6 0-0 7, Green 3-7 0-0 7, Cauley-Stein 7-9 0-1 14, Russell 2-9 3-4 8, Lee 6-15 1-1 13, Looney 0-5 0-0 0, Spellman 2-4 1-2 5, Chriss 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-3 2-2 7, Burks 3-8 4-6 11, Poole 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 30-77 13-18 79.

Sacramento 26 25 28 21—100
Golden State 18 24 17 20— 79

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-22 (Bogdanovic 4-5, Hield 2-5, Ariza 1-1, Bagley III 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Barnes 1-5, Ferrell 0-1, Bjelica 0-1), Golden State 6-25 (Evans 1-1, Robinson III 1-2, Russell 1-3, Burks 1-3, Green 1-4, Poole 1-6, Spellman 0-1, Lee 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 38 (Bagley III 6), Golden State 26 (Chriss 6). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Bogdanovic, Joseph 5), Golden State 24 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Golden State 17. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Golden State coach Steve Kerr. A_18,064 (18,064).

