The Associated Press
 
Kirkwood, Baker score 19 points each as Harvard routs UMass

December 7, 2019
 
BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood and Robert Baker scored 19 points each as Harvard routed UMass 89-55 on Saturday.

Chris Ledlum had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (6-4), who have won four in a row at home.

Tre Mitchell had 13 points for the Minutemen (5-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Sy Chatman added 10 points. Carl Pierre had 10 points.

Harvard shot 58% from the floor and had 15 assists on 32 made baskets.

UMass shot 33% and had more offensive rebounds (15) than defensive rebounds (12). The Minutemen had only five assists on 19 made field goals.

UMass plays at home against Yale on Wednesday. Harvard plays at George Washington on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

