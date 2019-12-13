Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Klopp extends contract at Liverpool until 2024

December 13, 2019 6:39 am
 
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) —

Liverpool has extended manager Jürgen Klopp’s contract for a further 4 1/2 years, tying him to the Premier League club until 2024.

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and led the team to the Champions League title last season.

Liverpool is currently in first place in the Premier League.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein