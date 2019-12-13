Klopp extends contract at Liverpool until 2024

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) —

Liverpool has extended manager Jürgen Klopp’s contract for a further 4 1/2 years, tying him to the Premier League club until 2024.

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and led the team to the Champions League title last season.

Liverpool is currently in first place in the Premier League.

