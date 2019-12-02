Knicks-Bucks, Box

NEW YORK (88)

Knox II 1-9 3-4 5, Randle 5-12 9-11 19, Gibson 3-8 0-2 7, Smith Jr. 1-7 2-2 4, Barrett 0-9 2-2 2, Brazdeikis 2-9 1-2 6, Portis 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 2-5 0-4 4, Allen 3-6 0-0 9, Dotson 5-10 3-4 15, Trier 3-5 2-2 10, Ellington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-91 22-33 88.

MILWAUKEE (132)

Middleton 7-10 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 10-14 6-11 29, R.Lopez 1-5 2-2 4, Bledsoe 2-3 2-2 6, Matthews 2-7 1-1 6, T.Antetokounmpo 4-6 2-4 10, Wilson 8-9 0-0 19, Ilyasova 1-3 1-2 3, Bender 1-1 1-1 3, Hill 5-8 1-1 14, Korver 2-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 1-2 3-6 5, DiVincenzo 4-10 1-2 11. Totals 48-86 20-32 132.

New York 15 30 17 26— 88 Milwaukee 33 39 28 32—132

3-Point Goals_New York 10-39 (Allen 3-4, Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-7, Portis 1-3, Gibson 1-3, Brazdeikis 1-5, Randle 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Ellington 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3, Knox II 0-5), Milwaukee 16-35 (Hill 3-4, Wilson 3-4, G.Antetokounmpo 3-4, Middleton 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Korver 2-8, Matthews 1-5, R.Lopez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 41 (Robinson 14), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_New York 13 (Smith Jr. 3), Milwaukee 30 (Korver 5). Total Fouls_New York 21, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Smith Jr.. A_17,385 (17,500).

