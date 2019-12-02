Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Bucks, Box

December 2, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
NEW YORK (88)

Knox II 1-9 3-4 5, Randle 5-12 9-11 19, Gibson 3-8 0-2 7, Smith Jr. 1-7 2-2 4, Barrett 0-9 2-2 2, Brazdeikis 2-9 1-2 6, Portis 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 2-5 0-4 4, Allen 3-6 0-0 9, Dotson 5-10 3-4 15, Trier 3-5 2-2 10, Ellington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-91 22-33 88.

MILWAUKEE (132)

Middleton 7-10 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 10-14 6-11 29, R.Lopez 1-5 2-2 4, Bledsoe 2-3 2-2 6, Matthews 2-7 1-1 6, T.Antetokounmpo 4-6 2-4 10, Wilson 8-9 0-0 19, Ilyasova 1-3 1-2 3, Bender 1-1 1-1 3, Hill 5-8 1-1 14, Korver 2-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 1-2 3-6 5, DiVincenzo 4-10 1-2 11. Totals 48-86 20-32 132.

New York 15 30 17 26— 88
Milwaukee 33 39 28 32—132

3-Point Goals_New York 10-39 (Allen 3-4, Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-7, Portis 1-3, Gibson 1-3, Brazdeikis 1-5, Randle 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Ellington 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3, Knox II 0-5), Milwaukee 16-35 (Hill 3-4, Wilson 3-4, G.Antetokounmpo 3-4, Middleton 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Korver 2-8, Matthews 1-5, R.Lopez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 41 (Robinson 14), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_New York 13 (Smith Jr. 3), Milwaukee 30 (Korver 5). Total Fouls_New York 21, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Smith Jr.. A_17,385 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified