Knicks-Kings, Box

NEW YORK (103)

Morris Sr. 4-12 1-1 10, Randle 10-17 3-5 26, Gibson 2-5 0-0 4, Barrett 4-14 0-0 8, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Knox II 1-5 1-2 3, Portis 4-9 0-0 9, Robinson 7-9 0-0 14, Payton 7-13 1-2 16, Dotson 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 44-95 6-10 103.

SACRAMENTO (101)

Barnes 7-14 1-2 18, Bjelica 3-9 3-4 12, Holmes 1-3 2-2 4, Joseph 3-6 0-0 7, Hield 14-23 0-0 34, Ariza 0-5 0-0 0, Bagley III 5-10 0-0 10, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 39-83 6-8 101.

New York 20 25 27 31—103 Sacramento 32 22 26 21—101

3-Point Goals_New York 9-30 (Dotson 3-5, Randle 3-8, Payton 1-1, Portis 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-4, Knox II 0-2, Ntilikina 0-3, Barrett 0-5), Sacramento 17-39 (Hield 6-13, Bogdanovic 4-5, Barnes 3-6, Bjelica 3-6, Joseph 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Ariza 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 48 (Randle, Robinson 9), Sacramento 41 (Hield 12). Assists_New York 24 (Morris Sr. 5), Sacramento 19 (Bjelica 7). Total Fouls_New York 18, Sacramento 18. A_17,583 (17,608).

