Knicks-Nuggets, Box

December 15, 2019 10:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (105)

Morris Sr. 8-18 3-4 22, Randle 8-19 3-3 20, Gibson 3-6 0-0 6, Barrett 3-12 0-0 7, Ntilikina 4-6 3-3 13, Knox II 5-8 0-0 10, Portis 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson 4-5 0-0 8, Payton 5-13 0-0 10, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-94 9-10 105.

DENVER (111)

Barton 7-16 0-0 16, Grant 4-6 2-2 11, Jokic 10-22 3-4 25, Murray 5-14 2-2 14, Harris 5-11 3-4 15, Craig 2-3 0-0 5, Porter Jr. 4-8 1-1 9, Plumlee 6-8 2-6 14, Morris 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 13-19 111.

New York 22 29 33 21—105
Denver 33 34 20 24—111

3-Point Goals_New York 8-32 (Morris Sr. 3-9, Ntilikina 2-4, Portis 1-1, Randle 1-6, Barrett 1-6, Dotson 0-1, Knox II 0-2, Payton 0-3), Denver 10-28 (Barton 2-3, Jokic 2-5, Harris 2-6, Murray 2-6, Craig 1-2, Grant 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 47 (Randle 9), Denver 48 (Jokic 10). Assists_New York 20 (Payton 11), Denver 27 (Plumlee 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, Denver 9. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,867 (19,520).

