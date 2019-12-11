Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Trail Blazers, Box

December 11, 2019 12:20 am
 
NEW YORK (87)

Morris Sr. 4-11 1-1 10, Randle 6-11 2-3 15, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Barrett 1-9 3-4 5, Knox II 1-7 0-0 2, Brazdeikis 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 4-9 3-4 11, Robinson 5-8 4-7 14, Smith Jr. 2-7 0-2 5, Payton 1-4 0-0 2, Dotson 3-8 0-0 8, Trier 4-9 3-5 13. Totals 32-91 16-26 87.

PORTLAND (115)

Bazemore 1-5 2-2 4, Anthony 5-13 3-6 16, Whiteside 7-11 3-3 17, Lillard 9-15 5-5 31, McCollum 5-14 2-2 13, Hezonja 2-3 1-2 5, Hoard 2-4 0-0 4, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Labissiere 0-3 0-0 0, Little 2-5 2-2 6, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 39-90 20-24 115.

New York 22 19 18 28— 87
Portland 32 28 26 29—115

3-Point Goals_New York 7-38 (Trier 2-5, Dotson 2-6, Smith Jr. 1-2, Randle 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-6, Brazdeikis 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Payton 0-2, Ntilikina 0-2, Portis 0-3, Knox II 0-4), Portland 17-41 (Lillard 8-12, Simons 4-7, Anthony 3-4, Tolliver 1-2, McCollum 1-8, Little 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Bazemore 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 47 (Portis 10), Portland 58 (Whiteside 15). Assists_New York 16 (Payton 4), Portland 20 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_New York 18, Portland 21. Technicals_Hezonja. A_19,393 (19,393).

