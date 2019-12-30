Listen Live Sports

Knight scores 25 to carry William & Mary over Elon 74-73

December 30, 2019 10:10 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 25 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 74-73 on Monday night in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (9-5, 1-0). Bryce Barnes added 10 points.

Van Vliet made two free throws with five seconds left for a four-point lead before Hunter McIntosh capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Marcus Sheffield II had 21 points for the Phoenix (4-10, 0-1). McIntosh added 18 points, and Hunter Woods had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

William & Mary plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon plays Northeastern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

