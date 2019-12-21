Listen Live Sports

Knight’s 15 points lead Campbell’s win over Johnson & Wales

December 21, 2019 3:36 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) —

LaDarius Knight scored 15 points off the bench to help Campbell defeat Johnson & Wales (NC) 82-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive home game. Trey Spencer added 11 points and Milos Stajcic had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Campbells.

The Fighting Camels forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Robert Hobson had 20 points for Johnson & Wales, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association. Antonio Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Campbell faces High Point at home on Dec. 28.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

