Korpisalo helps Blue Jackets beat Capitals 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots in his third career shutout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Monday night.

It was just the second win in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against NHL leading-Washington.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Eric Robinson had the other goal.

Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington, which lost for just the second time in its last 10 games and suffered its first road defeat since Nov. 20.

BLUES 5, AVALANCHE 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron scored three times in his fifth career hat trick, powering St. Louis to the victory.

Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who remained atop the Central Division with 48 points. The Avalanche stayed in second with 45.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his third consecutive victory.

Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer made his first appearance since he suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 7 in Boston. He stopped 31 shots.

Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored in the second period for the Avalanche.

PREDATORS 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, leading Nashville to the victory.

Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis also scored to help the Predators win for the third time in five games. Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots.

Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, losers of three of their last five (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

The Rangers went 0 for 4 on the power play, with Saros stopping all 11 shots during the man advantages.

OILERS 2, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored another power-play goal for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves.

Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31% of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games.

Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin’s goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled Ben Bishop for an extra skater.

Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, and Connor McDavid had two assists.

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in his sixth straight start. Jonathan Huberdeau had four assists, giving him 400 career points in 500 NHL games.

Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators, who have lost eight of their past 11 games. Anders Nilsson made 25 saves.

Florida grabbed control with five goals in the second period.

