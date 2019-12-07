Kostecka carries Loyola (MD.) over Mount St. Mary’s 64-48

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 25 points as Loyola-Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary’s 64-48 in the 175th meeting between the schools on Saturday.

Cam Spencer had 15 points and six assists for Loyola (6-4). KaVaughn Scott added eight rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-7). Malik Jefferson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Nana Opoku had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jalen Gibbs, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

Loyola (Md.) faces Elizabethtown at home next Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s takes on American at home next Tuesday.

