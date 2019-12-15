Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kripps wins 4-man bobsled again in Lake Placid

December 15, 2019 12:48 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Canada’s Justin Kripps won a World Cup four-man bobsled race on Sunday for the second straight day.

Kripps and his team of Ryan Sommer, Ben Coakwell and Cameron Stones finished two runs in 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. It was Kripps’ third consecutive win and fourth straight medal in four-man racing at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Germany got silver and bronze. Johannes Lochner drove to second place in 1:49.75 and Francesco Friedrich grabbed third in 1:49.78.

The U.S. had two sleds in the top seven; Hunter Church drove to fifth and Codie Bascue, racing with a bad hamstring, was seventh.

World Cup sliding now takes its holiday break. Bobsled resumes in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 3, skeleton’s season continues in Winterberg on Jan. 5 and luge picks up again in Altenberg, Germany, on Jan. 11.

BOBSLED STANDINGS

Friedrich goes into the break as the points leader in two-man bobsled, with Church leading the U.S. in fifth. Kripps leads the four-man standings, with Bascue leading the Americans in fifth. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. is the leader in women’s bobsled.

SKELETON STANDINGS

Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov leads the men’s standings, with Austin Florian leading the U.S. in 13th. Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling leads the women’s standings, with Kendall Wesenberg sixth for the U.S.

LUGE STANDINGS

Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova enters the holiday layoff leading the women’s luge World Cup points chase, with Emily Sweeney of the U.S. in third. In doubles, Germany’s team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken is the leader, with Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. in 16th. And in the men’s standings, Russia’s Roman Repilov leads, with Tucker West of the U.S. sitting in third.

