Kuakumensah, Towns lift Niagara over Norfolk State 65-61

December 1, 2019 6:45 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Greg Kuakumensah and James Towns combined to score 28 points off the bench, sparking Niagara to a 65-61 win over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Kuakumensah scored 15 on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Purple Eagles, who picked up their first win after opening the season with five straight losses. Towns contributed 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Noah Waterman added 10 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Hammond had seven assists.

Jermaine Bishop topped the Spartans (3-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Steven Whitley added 13 points for Norfolk State, which saw its losing streak reach five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

