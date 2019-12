L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

By The Associated Press

L.A. Chargers 7 17 14 7 — 45 Jacksonville 3 0 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 26, 7:23.

LAC_Gordon 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:46.

Second Quarter

LAC_Watt 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:18.

LAC_Henry 30 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 1:34.

LAC_FG Badgley 40, :03.

Third Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 84 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 13:53.

Jac_O’Leary 12 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:48.

LAC_M.Williams 44 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 1:51.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Green 14 pass from T.Taylor (Badgley kick), 10:53.

A_57,866.

___

LAC Jac First downs 27 15 Total Net Yards 525 252 Rushes-yards 30-195 23-88 Passing 330 164 Punt Returns 2-1 2-1 Kickoff Returns 3-61 4-74 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 25-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-7 Punts 2-52.0 5-46.2 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-65 10-101 Time of Possession 29:23 30:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 8-101, Gordon 12-55, Jackson 3-25, Taylor 4-10, Watt 2-4, Rivers 1-0. Jacksonville, Fournette 15-50, Minshew 6-31, Armstead 2-7.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Rivers 16-22-0-314, Taylor 3-5-0-26. Jacksonville, Minshew 24-37-0-162, Cooke 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-83, Gordon 5-29, Ekeler 4-112, M.Williams 2-63, Henry 2-39, Green 1-14. Jacksonville, Chark 9-75, Westbrook 6-25, O’Leary 4-30, Fournette 3-13, Cole 1-12, Walker 1-9, Conley 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

