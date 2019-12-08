Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

December 8, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle 3 0 6 3 12
L.A. Rams 7 14 0 7 28

First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 39, 8:34.

LAR_M.Brown 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:08.

Second Quarter

LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:28.

Advertisement

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :51.

Third Quarter

Sea_Diggs 55 interception return (kick failed), 12:54.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Gurley 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:07.

Sea_FG Myers 34, 7:03.

A_71,501.

___

Sea LAR
First downs 16 26
Total Net Yards 308 455
Rushes-yards 21-106 35-162
Passing 202 293
Punt Returns 2-3 2–1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-35
Interceptions Ret. 2-55 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-36-1 22-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-43 0-0
Punts 5-46.0 3-50.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-64 3-20
Time of Possession 28:56 31:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 15-76, Wilson 5-28, Prosise 1-2. L.A. Rams, Gurley 23-79, Woods 2-29, Reynolds 3-29, Brown 5-21, Goff 2-4.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 22-36-1-245. L.A. Rams, Goff 22-31-2-293, Kupp 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-78, Lockett 4-43, Hollister 4-34, Carson 3-15, Gordon 2-34, Penny 1-16, Moore 1-15, Turner 1-10. L.A. Rams, Higbee 7-116, Woods 7-98, Kupp 4-45, Gurley 4-34.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 37.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize