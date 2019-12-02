Listen Live Sports

LA Angels don’t tender contract to catcher Kevan Smith

December 2, 2019 10:42 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels declined to offer a 2020 contract to catcher Kevan Smith on Monday, making him a free agent.

The 31-year-old Smith played in just 67 games last season with the Angels after they claimed him off waivers from the White Sox. He batted .251 with five homers and 12 RBIs while missing time with injuries including a lower back strain and a concussion.

The Angels tendered a contract to catcher Max Stassi, but his recovery from right hip surgery could keep him sidelined past opening day. Anthony Bemboom is the only other catcher on the Angels’ 40-man roster.

The Angels also tendered contracts to their other seven arbitration-eligible players, infielder Tommy La Stella, outfielder Brian Goodwin and left-hander Andrew Heaney.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

