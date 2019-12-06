La.-Lafeyette pays visit to ASU

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3) vs. Arizona State (5-2)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and Arizona State both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southeastern Louisiana by 17 at home in its last outing. Arizona State is coming off a 71-67 win at San Francisco in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 20.6 points and 2.3 steals while Rob Edwards has put up 11.3 points. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Kobe Julien has put up 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sun Devils are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 0-2 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ragin’ Cajuns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 16 of 67 field goals (23.9 percent) across its past three contests while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

