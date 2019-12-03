Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Rams put kick returner JoJo Natson on injured reserve

December 3, 2019 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams kick returner JoJo Natson has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Rams (7-5) also signed tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad Tuesday.

Natson is averaging 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.8 yards per punt return this season. He injured his hamstring last weekend at Arizona.

Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is likely to be the Rams’ top kickoff returner after doing the job for three years in college at Memphis. Receiver Nsimba Webster could be Los Angeles’ new punt returner.

Advertisement

Blanton is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Missouri. He is the fourth tight end on the Rams’ roster, but Gerald Everett has a knee injury that sidelined him in Arizona.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified