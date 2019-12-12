Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

La Salle faces Morgan State

December 12, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Morgan State (4-7) vs. La Salle (5-3)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and La Salle both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State won 73-65 at home against Longwood in its last outing. La Salle is coming off a 71-63 win at Drexel in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Saul Phiri, Scott Spencer and Isiah Deas have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ED: Across eight games this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 62.5 percent.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 71: Morgan State is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Morgan State has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MEAC team. The Bears have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein