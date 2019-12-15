Lakers-Hawks, Box

L.A. LAKERS (101)

James 12-21 4-7 32, Davis 11-23 5-7 27, McGee 1-2 1-2 3, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 3-5 11, Green 2-8 6-6 10, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Rondo 4-10 2-2 11, Bradley 1-6 1-2 3, Caruso 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 36-85 24-33 101.

ATLANTA (96)

Hunter 2-10 2-2 8, Parker 4-10 2-2 12, Jones 3-4 4-4 10, Young 9-23 9-11 30, Huerter 2-7 0-0 5, Reddish 3-10 3-4 10, Fernando 0-0 2-2 2, Len 4-8 0-0 9, Crabbe 1-5 0-0 3, Carter 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 31-87 22-25 96.

L.A. Lakers 24 31 27 19—101 Atlanta 25 23 30 18— 96

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 5-31 (James 4-10, Rondo 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Caruso 0-2, Green 0-5, Davis 0-6), Atlanta 12-42 (Young 3-11, Parker 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Len 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Carter 1-4, Crabbe 1-5, Reddish 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 57 (James, Davis 13), Atlanta 43 (Young, Len 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 21 (James 7), Atlanta 18 (Young 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Atlanta 27. Technicals_Rondo, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2, Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. A_16,962 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.