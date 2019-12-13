Lakers-Heat, Box

L.A. LAKERS (113)

James 11-22 2-4 28, Davis 11-20 7-9 33, McGee 4-5 1-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 6-9 2-4 15, Green 2-7 3-3 9, Dudley 1-5 0-0 3, Howard 2-3 0-0 4, Caruso 1-2 0-0 2, Rondo 0-5 0-0 0, Bradley 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-87 15-23 113.

MIAMI (110)

Butler 9-20 5-6 23, Adebayo 5-11 2-5 12, Leonard 2-3 0-0 5, Nunn 7-15 0-0 16, Robinson 3-8 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 4-6 7-8 17, Olynyk 4-8 6-7 15, Silva 2-2 2-2 6, Herro 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 39-85 22-28 110.

L.A. Lakers 30 21 37 25—113 Miami 29 30 26 25—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-37 (James 4-8, Davis 4-9, Green 2-6, Dudley 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Caruso 0-1, Bradley 0-3, Rondo 0-4), Miami 10-33 (Robinson 3-7, Jones Jr. 2-3, Nunn 2-6, Leonard 1-2, Olynyk 1-4, Herro 1-6, Butler 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 50 (Davis, McGee 10), Miami 34 (Adebayo 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (James 12), Miami 24 (Nunn 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Miami 21. A_20,013 (19,600).

