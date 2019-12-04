Lakers-Jazz, Box

L.A. LAKERS (121)

James 9-21 1-1 20, A.Davis 9-11 8-9 26, McGee 4-8 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 2-2 14, D.Green 2-4 0-0 6, Dudley 1-1 0-0 3, Kuzma 4-11 2-7 13, Howard 3-3 0-4 7, Rondo 5-12 2-2 14, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Caruso 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-90 15-25 121.

UTAH (96)

Bogdanovic 6-15 5-5 23, J.Green 3-7 0-0 8, Gobert 6-8 1-3 13, Mitchell 11-24 4-5 29, Ingles 1-5 1-2 4, O’Neale 0-4 2-2 2, Niang 2-6 0-0 6, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, T.Bradley 0-2 0-0 0, E.Davis 3-5 1-2 7, Mudiay 1-3 0-0 2, Exum 1-3 0-0 2, Williams-Goss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-83 14-19 96.

L.A. Lakers 34 31 29 27—121 Utah 26 21 28 21— 96

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-29 (Kuzma 3-5, Rondo 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, D.Green 2-4, Howard 1-1, Dudley 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Daniels 1-3, James 1-6), Utah 14-31 (Bogdanovic 6-10, Mitchell 3-7, Niang 2-4, J.Green 2-4, Ingles 1-3, O’Neale 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Howard, Rondo 9), Utah 40 (Gobert 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 27 (Rondo, James 12), Utah 20 (Ingles, Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 17, Utah 24. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

