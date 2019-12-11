Lakers-Magic, Box

L.A. LAKERS (96)

James 11-24 2-5 25, Davis 6-20 3-4 16, McGee 3-3 2-2 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 1-1 15, Green 4-11 0-0 8, Dudley 3-5 0-0 9, Howard 1-4 0-2 2, Caruso 2-4 1-2 7, Bradley 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 1-2 1-3 4. Totals 37-87 10-19 96.

ORLANDO (87)

Isaac 6-14 5-5 19, Gordon 5-11 3-4 14, Birch 3-4 0-0 6, Augustin 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 7-17 1-2 18, Iwundu 3-6 0-0 6, Bamba 5-9 2-2 13, Carter-Williams 2-6 0-4 5, Ross 2-11 0-0 4. Totals 34-81 11-17 87.

L.A. Lakers 26 25 18 27—96 Orlando 9 29 27 22—87

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-31 (Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Dudley 3-4, Caruso 2-2, Daniels 1-1, Davis 1-4, James 1-6, Bradley 0-1, Green 0-6), Orlando 8-26 (Fournier 3-9, Isaac 2-3, Carter-Williams 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Bamba 1-4, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Ross 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 49 (Davis 12), Orlando 41 (Gordon 14). Assists_L.A. Lakers 20 (James 10), Orlando 20 (Carter-Williams 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 17, Orlando 17. Technicals_Howard, Dudley, Carter-Williams, Iwundu. Ejected_Dudley, Iwundu. A_18,846 (18,846).

